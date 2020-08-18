UPSC CAPF 2020 recruitment: Application process begins from today; check upsc.gov.in
UPSC CAPF 2020 recruitment | While 78 vacancies are for the BSF, there are 69 vacancies for CISF, 27 for ITBP, 22 for SSB, and 13 for CRPF.
UPSC CAPF 2020 recruitment | The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released an official notice for the recruitment of various candidates in the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF). The application process began from today (18 August) and will go on till 6 pm on 7 September, 2020, reported Times Now.
Interested and eligible candidates can refer to the notice sent out on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. it is advisable to apply after going through the application requirements such as the age limit and educational qualification mentioned in the official notification.
“Candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all eligibility conditions for admission to the Examination. Their admission at all the stages of the examination will be purely provisional subject to satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions," the notification states.
According to a Hindustan Times report, the recruitment drive is being held for 209 vacant posts. While 78 vacancies are for the BSF, there are 69 vacancies for CISF, 27 for ITBP, 22 for SSB, and 13 for CRPF. The Commission has also introduced the provision of withdrawal of application for candidates, who do not wish to appear for the UPSC Examination 2020. Candidates can withdraw from 14 September, 2020 till 6 pm on 20 September, 2020.
Here is how you can apply for the UPSC CAPF 2020 recruitment drive
Candidates need to visit the official website of the commission at upsc.gov.in and on the homepage click on link to apply for the recruitment under the examination notice tab.
A new web page will open with various links. Candidates should click on the tab that says, ‘Online application for various examinations of UPSC’. Read the detailed instructions and fill the application form. Upload scanned photos and signature and pay the require application fee and press submit.
Here is the direct link to apply — https://upsconline.nic.in/mainmenu2.php.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
West Bengal govt forms 6-member committee to 'study' new NEP, to submit report by 15 Aug
Vice Chancellor of Jadavpur University Suranjan Das, retired professor and TMC MP Sougata Roy, and educationist Pabitra Sarkar are among those who form a part of the panel
President Ram Nath Kovind gives nod to change HRD ministry's name to Ministry of Education
The name change was among the key recommendations of the draft new National Education Policy (NEP), which was also cleared by the Union Cabinet last month
BPSC Recruitment 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission releases 84 vacancies for lecturers; apply on bpsc.bih.nic.in
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released the recruitment notice for Polytechnic lecturers in various departments on Monday on its official site bpsc.bih.nic.in. Interested candidates, who are eligible to apply, can start applying once the registration window is open from 19 August, 2020. The application process will go on till 7 September and candidates can fill up the form by visiting the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. An extra four day window has been kept open for the payment of the application fees, so candidates can complete their payment on or before 11 September, reported Hindustan Times. The last date for collecting the receipt of the BPSC recruitment application is 18 September, 2020. There are 84 vacant posts available for Lecturer under the BPSC recruitment drive 2020, with 29 jobs up for grabs as lecturer for Chemistry, 28 for Economics, and 27 for Physics. All of the candidates must be within the age of 21 and 65, as on 1 August, 2020. However, certain age relaxation for reserved category candidates is there. Educational Qualification: In order to apply, a candidate must have a Master’s degree in related fields with first class or equivalent at Bachelors or Masters level. Hence if one candidate is applying for the post of Physics lecturer, they must hold a Master’s Degree in Science (Physics) subject. According to Careers360.com, the recruitment process will be based on the candidates’ academic background and a subsequent interview. General and OBC candidates need to submit Rs 750 for application, while for SC/ ST/ Bihar Female candidates the fees is for Rs 200. All of the candidates must be within the age of 21 and 65, as on 1 August, 2020. However, certain age relaxation for reserved category candidates is there