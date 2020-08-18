UPSC CAPF 2020 recruitment: Application process begins from today; check upsc.gov.in

UPSC CAPF 2020 recruitment | While 78 vacancies are for the BSF, there are 69 vacancies for CISF, 27 for ITBP, 22 for SSB, and 13 for CRPF.

UPSC CAPF 2020 recruitment | The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released an official notice for the recruitment of various candidates in the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF). The application process began from today (18 August) and will go on till 6 pm on 7 September, 2020, reported Times Now.

Interested and eligible candidates can refer to the notice sent out on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. it is advisable to apply after going through the application requirements such as the age limit and educational qualification mentioned in the official notification.

“Candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all eligibility conditions for admission to the Examination. Their admission at all the stages of the examination will be purely provisional subject to satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions," the notification states.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the recruitment drive is being held for 209 vacant posts. While 78 vacancies are for the BSF, there are 69 vacancies for CISF, 27 for ITBP, 22 for SSB, and 13 for CRPF. The Commission has also introduced the provision of withdrawal of application for candidates, who do not wish to appear for the UPSC Examination 2020. Candidates can withdraw from 14 September, 2020 till 6 pm on 20 September, 2020.

Here is how you can apply for the UPSC CAPF 2020 recruitment drive

Candidates need to visit the official website of the commission at upsc.gov.in and on the homepage click on link to apply for the recruitment under the examination notice tab.

A new web page will open with various links. Candidates should click on the tab that says, ‘Online application for various examinations of UPSC’. Read the detailed instructions and fill the application form. Upload scanned photos and signature and pay the require application fee and press submit.

Here is the direct link to apply — https://upsconline.nic.in/mainmenu2.php.