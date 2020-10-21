UPSC CAPF 2019-20 interview date released at www.upsc.gov.in; call letter to be available from 23 October

Candidates need to the original along with a copy of their Date of Birth certificate, caste certificate, educational certificates and two recently clicked photographs

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview date for the post of Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) CAPF 2019-20 on its official website - upsc.gov.in. The list contains the details of the shortlisted candidates who will now have to appear in the interview to be conducted offline.

The UPSC CAPF interview will be held from 16 to 20 November and 22 to 25 November in two shifts in a day. In order to appear in the interview, candidates need to be present at the UPSC headquarters at Union Public Service Commission, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi, reported Jagran Josh.

The report added that the CAPF AC 2019-20 call letter for the interview will be uploaded on the official website on 23 October. This will be given only to those who prove to be medically fit.

Candidates need to the original along with a copy of their Date of Birth certificate, caste certificate (if applicable) and educational certificates, according to a report by Careers 360. Other than these, applicants must carry two recently captured identical photographs.

As the entire recruitment procedure will take place offline, there are certain COVID-19 guidelines that the candidates must follow. Every candidate must maintain social distancing norms and take care of their personal hygiene at all times. They must wash or sanitise their hands at regular intervals while on the premises. It should be seen that the candidates always have their face masks on and avoid gestures that include physical touch.

In case a candidate is feeling sick, they must inform the authorities immediately. It is also important they inform UPSC if they test positive for COVID-19 at the email ID: soe23-upsc@gov.in.

The report added that the UPSC will be reimbursing outstation candidates appearing for the UPSC CAPF interview 2019-20 for the cheapest flight fare.