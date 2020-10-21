UPSC CAPF 2019-20 interview date released at www.upsc.gov.in; call letter to be available from 23 October
Candidates need to the original along with a copy of their Date of Birth certificate, caste certificate, educational certificates and two recently clicked photographs
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview date for the post of Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) CAPF 2019-20 on its official website - upsc.gov.in. The list contains the details of the shortlisted candidates who will now have to appear in the interview to be conducted offline.
The UPSC CAPF interview will be held from 16 to 20 November and 22 to 25 November in two shifts in a day. In order to appear in the interview, candidates need to be present at the UPSC headquarters at Union Public Service Commission, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi, reported Jagran Josh.
The report added that the CAPF AC 2019-20 call letter for the interview will be uploaded on the official website on 23 October. This will be given only to those who prove to be medically fit.
Candidates need to the original along with a copy of their Date of Birth certificate, caste certificate (if applicable) and educational certificates, according to a report by Careers 360. Other than these, applicants must carry two recently captured identical photographs.
As the entire recruitment procedure will take place offline, there are certain COVID-19 guidelines that the candidates must follow. Every candidate must maintain social distancing norms and take care of their personal hygiene at all times. They must wash or sanitise their hands at regular intervals while on the premises. It should be seen that the candidates always have their face masks on and avoid gestures that include physical touch.
In case a candidate is feeling sick, they must inform the authorities immediately. It is also important they inform UPSC if they test positive for COVID-19 at the email ID: soe23-upsc@gov.in.
The report added that the UPSC will be reimbursing outstation candidates appearing for the UPSC CAPF interview 2019-20 for the cheapest flight fare.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
UPSC NDA I and II written exam result 2020 declared; check scores at upsc.gov.in
UPSC NDA I and II written exam | The marksheets of the candidates will be uploaded on the UPSC's website fifteen days after the date of publication of final result
UPSC Geo-Scientist Recruitment 2021: Application for exam to fill 40 vacancies open; apply at upsc.gov.in by 27 Oct
As per the notification by UPSC, applicants registering for the recruitment exam must have attained the age of 21 years. The upper age limit is 32 years as of 1 January 2021
UPSC CMS exam 2020 e-admit card released at upsc.gov.in, test to be held on 22 October
UPSC CMS exam 2020 | The recruitment exam is being organised to fill 559 vacancies out of which 182 are for Category I position and the remaining are for various posts under Category II