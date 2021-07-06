UPRVUNL releases admit cards for Technician, Assistant Review Officer 2021 exam at uprvunl.org
Candidates appearing for the examination can download the hall tickets by visiting the official website uprvunl.org
The admit cards for the exam of Assistant Engineer (Trainee), Accountant, Assistant Review Officer, Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, and Technician posts have been released by the Uttar Pradesh Vidyut Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL).
The computer-based test (CBT) is scheduled to be conducted on 14, 15, 17, and 18 July.
The exam will be held in two shifts: First in the morning from 9.00 am to 12.00 pm and the second shift is from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.
Initially, the exam was supposed to be held in May, however, got deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Applicants can follow these simple steps to download the admit card for the exam:
Step 1: Go to the official website uprvunl.org.
Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads, ‘The Admit Card download link for CBT exam for the post of Technician Grade-II (Electrician) and Assistant Review Officer scheduled on 14th, 15th, 17th, and 18th July 2021".
Step 3: Soon after clicking, a new page will be displayed on the screen
Step 4: Candidates will then have to log in using the user id and password
Step 5: After submitting details, admit cards will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Applicants can download the hall ticket and take a printout for future use or reference (if required)
The UPRVUNL is owned by the State thermal power utility that operates four Thermal Power Stations within Uttar Pradesh by generating a capacity of 5474 megawatts.
It was established on 25 August, 1980 under the Companies' Act 1956 for the construction of new thermal power projects in the state.
