UPPSC RO & ARO recruitment 2021: Admit cards for prelims exam out, download at uppsc.up.nic.in

The admit cards for the preliminary exams for the post of review officer (RO) and assistant review officer (ARO) have been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Candidates who had registered for the UPPSC RO, ARO prelims exam 2021 can view and download their admit card from the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Process to download the UPPSC RO/ARO prelims admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on link for downloading Ro, ARO hall tickets "for Advt. No A-2/E-1/2021, Samiksha Adhikari/ Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari"

Key in your login credentials to access the UPPSC portal

The UPPSC RO/ARO hall ticket will appear on your screen

Download the UPPSC admit card and check for any discrepancy

Direct link to download the UPPSC admit card for RO and ARO

Candidates have to download their UPPSC RO admit card by filling in their registration number and date of birth. The preliminary examination will be held on 5 December in two sessions. The first session will be held between 9:30 am to 11:30 am whereas the second shift will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

The application process for the UPPSC exam began on 5 March and ended on 1 April.

Candidates must note that selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the prelims and main examination.

The preliminary examination will be held in a number of centres in around 22 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The districts include Lucknow, Jhansi, Jaunpur, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Bareilley, Aazamgarh, Prayagraj, Itawa, Agra, Basti, Ghazipur, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Moradabad, Raibareiley, Varanasi, Sitapur, Mathura and Mirzapur.

The recruitment drive for RO and ARO posts is being carried out to fill a total of 337 vacancies. Out of the total number, 109 openings are for Special Recruitment and 228 posts are for General Recruitment.