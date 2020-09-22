UPPSC RO, ARO prelims 2020: Answer key released at uppsc.up.nic.in; candidates can file objections till 28 September

UPPSC RO, ARO prelims | Candidates who have any objections against wrong keys will have to download the prescribed format given in the official notice

UPPSC RO, ARO prelims | The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Monday released the UPPSC RO, ARO prelims exam answer key 2020 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the set-wise answer key from the website uppsc.up.nic.in. The recruitment exam for the posts of review officer and assistant review officer was conducted by UPPSC on 20 September.

Candidates who have any objections against wrong keys will have to download the prescribed format given in the official notice and take a print. The filled format has to be sent to the UPPSC office via post. The link to download the answer keys will be active till 27 September while the filled format has to reach the UPPSC office by 5 pm on 28 September, according to Hindustan Times.

Candidates who had appeared for the prelims exam for RO/ARO Posts of 20 September can check the answer key for each sets i.e. A/B/C and D for the General Science and Hindi Subjects. Candidates will have to attach the essential proof and other details with their objection while sending it to the UPPSC office.

Here's how to check UPPSC RO/ ARO answer key 2020:

Step 1: Visit to the official website of UPPSC — uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says "Click here to view Key Answer Sheet" that is there on the left panel of the homepage.

Step 3: Select the series from the list.

Step 4: The UPPSC RO/ ARO answer key 2020 will be displayed on the screen. Take a print for future reference.

While the UPPSC RO, ARO exams (preliminary) were scheduled to be held on 13 September, they got postponed to 20 September, after the Controller of Examinations of the UP Public Service Commission, Arvind Kumar Mishra, signed an official notice on 24 August. It had not given any specific reason for the delay.