UPPSC recruitment 2020: Notification released on exams for PSC, ACF and RFO posts; register online at uppsc.up.nic.in

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is accepting online applications for various examinations on its website - http://uppsc.up.nic.in/.

The application is for combined state/upper subordinate services (PSC) examination 2020, Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Range Forest Officer (RFO) services examination.

The application process began from 21 April and the last date for submission of online form is 21 May. The last date to deposit application fee is 18 May.

There are around 200 vacancies in the combined State/Upper Subordinate Services. UPPSC hasn’t yet disclosed the number of vacant posts for ACF and RFO.

Educational qualification

Assistant Conservator of Forest: Applicants should have a Bachelor’s degree with at least one of the subjects namely Botany, Zoology, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Geology, Forestry, Statistics. Those with a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture, Engineering can also apply.

Range Forest Officer: Those applying for RFO should possess a Bachelor’s degree with two or more of the subjects namely Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Forestry, Geology, Agriculture, Statistics, Horticulture and Environment. Candidates with a Bachelor’s in Agriculture, Engineering or Veterinary are free to apply for the posts too.

Age criteria

Candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have crossed the age of 40 years on 1 July 2020.

For further details, candidates can check this link.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.