UPPSC postpones APO main, combined state engineering services exams due to COVID-19; new dates to be announced later

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has postponed the Assistant Prosecution Officer (Main) exam 2018 and Combined State Engineering Services examination 2020 due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

As per the latest notice by UPPSC, the APO (Main) exam 2020 which was scheduled for 16 May and the Combined State Engineering Services Exam 2020 which was to be held on 7 June have been postponed until further orders.

The new dates of both the examinations will be released by the UPPSC later.

The government of India has extended the nationwide lockdown till 17 May 2020 to restrict the spread of novel coronavirus. Several annual exams, entrance tests have been postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

UPPSC APO Prelims Exam was held on 16 February at different centres across Lucknow and Prayagraj. The candidates who have cleared the prelims were to appear for the main examination.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, with the engineering services exam the UPPSC seeks to recruit 712 candidates for the post of assistant engineers in 22 different government departments.

Last month UPPSC has released online application for combined state/upper subordinate services (PSC) examination 2020, Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Range Forest Officer (RFO) services examination.

Candidates willing to appear for the examination can fill the online application form on the commission's website http://uppsc.up.nic.in/ till 21 May.

