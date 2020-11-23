UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2020 declared at uppsc.up.nic.in; guidelines for qualified candidates to be issued soon
The results are subject to the final decision of the Allahabad High Court in the Special Appeal (D) 475/2019 filed by the Uttar Pradesh government, the UPPSC secretary said
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the PCS Prelims 2020 results on its official site. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services preliminary examination and the Assistant Conservator of Forest/ Range Forest Officer (ACF/ RFO) prelims exam 2020 are advised to check the results online by visiting uppsc.up.nic.in.
According to a report by Times Now, UPPSC has decided to separate the results of five groups and a total of 5,393 candidates have qualified the PCS prelims 2020 while 180 candidates have managed to come out successful from the ACF/ RFO preliminary exam this year. The report added that the commission will issue another notice soon with specified guidelines for the qualified candidates.
The report quoted the UPPSC Secretary as saying that the latest results announced are subject to the final decision of the Allahabad High Court in the Special Appeal (D) 475/2019 filed by the Uttar Pradesh government.
Here is how you can check the UPPSC PCS Prelims 2020 results online:
Step 1: Visit the official site of Uttar Pradesh service commission at uppsc.up.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link that reads: ‘RESULT OF P.C.S. (PRE.) EXAM 2020 & A.C.F./R.F.O. (PRE.) EXAM 2020
Visible up to 20/12/2020’ at the right hand tab on the homepage
Step 3: You will be redirected to another page where an official notice has been published in Hindi
Step 4: The document also carries the roll numbers of the qualified candidates
Step 5: Check for your roll number and download the document
Here is the direct link to the results — http://uppsc.up.nic.in/View_Notices.aspx?ID=news&N=1637.
The Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services preliminary exam 2020 and Assistant Conservator of Forest/ Range Forest Officer (ACF/ RFO) preliminary exam 2020 was held on 11 October, at several exam centres spread across the state. The two-hour prelims were conducted in two shifts, with the first starting at 9.30 am and the afternoon shift at 2.30 pm.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
UPPSC RO, ARO prelims 2020: Answer key released at uppsc.up.nic.in; candidates can file objections till 28 September
UPPSC RO, ARO prelims | Candidates who have any objections against wrong keys will have to download the prescribed format given in the official notice
UP Public Service Commission postpones RO, ARO exams; to be now held on 20 September
Earlier, the UPPSC RO, ARO exams (preliminary) were scheduled to be held on 13 September at several centres across 17 districts in the state
UPPSC Admit Card 2018 for LT Grade examination released; candidates can download it from uppsc.nic.in
The UPPSC LT Grade examination will be held on 29 July and conducted in 1,760 centres in 39 districts across Uttar Pradesh