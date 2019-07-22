UPPSC PCS-J Result 2018-19: Akanksha Tiwari tops list of qualified candidates in judicial service civil judge, check uppsc.up.nic.in for details

UPPSC PCS-J Result 2018-19| The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission(UPPSC) released the results for Provincial Civil Services(PCS) or Judiciary(PCS-J) exam 2018. Those candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result on the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in. Akanksha Tiwari emerged as the topper of the UPPSC PCS-J exam 2018 followed by Harihar Gupta on the second spot and Prateek Tripathi on the third. Check out the full list here.

Steps to check the results for UPPSC PCS-J 2018-19:

Step 1: Open the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for 'List of selected candidates in UP Judicial Service Civil Judge Exam-2018'

Step 3: A PDF file containing names of candidates who have qualified the examination will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Download and take a print out of it for future reference.

UPPSC conducts the PCS-J exams in three phases-Preliminary exam, mains exam and the interview round. According to Hindustan Times, the UPPSCPCS-J prelims exam was conducted on 16 December, 2018 for which 64691 candidates had applied.

Only 6,041 candidates qualified for mains exam which was conducted on 30, 31 January and 1 February, 2019. A total of 5,795 students appeared for the main exam out of which 1,847 qualified for the interview which was held from 21 June to 17 July, 2019. Out of the total only 610 candidates could clear the last round and make it to the final merit list.