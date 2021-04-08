India

UPMSP postpones Class 10 and 12 exams; now to be held between 8 and 28 May

For Class 10 exams, 29, 94,312 students have registered while 26, 09,501 students will appear for the Class 12 board papers

Representational image.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has postponed this year’s Class 10 and 12 Board examinations. The decision has been taken due to the upcoming Panchayat Elections and the rising COVID-19 cases in the state. The exams were scheduled to start from 24 April. The board has released the new dates on the official website.

As per the latest notification, the Class 10 and Class 12 exams will now start on 8 May and will end on 28 May.

Take a look at the Class 10 revised schedule below:

8 May –Hindi

13 May – Sanskrit

17 May – English

18 May – Commerce, Stitching

20 May – Agriculture

22 May – Science

25 May – Mathematics

Here’s the Class 12 revised exam schedule:

8 May – Hindi

18 May – French, English, Pali

19 May – Agricultural Entomology, IT, ITES courses

20 May – History, Mathematics, Chemistry

25 May – Physics, Physics

27 May– Sanskrit

28 May – Civics

For Class 10 exams, 29, 94,312 students have registered while 26, 09,501 students will appear for the Class 12 board papers. Out of these, 31, 47,793 are boys, and 24, 56,020 are girls.

The exams will be held in two shifts. The exam in the morning shift will start from 8 am to 11.15 am while the afternoon shift will commence from 2 pm till 5.15 pm.

The exam centres will ensure proper social distancing and students will have to carry their own masks and sanitiser.

