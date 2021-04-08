UPMSP postpones Class 10 and 12 exams; now to be held between 8 and 28 May
For Class 10 exams, 29, 94,312 students have registered while 26, 09,501 students will appear for the Class 12 board papers
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has postponed this year’s Class 10 and 12 Board examinations. The decision has been taken due to the upcoming Panchayat Elections and the rising COVID-19 cases in the state. The exams were scheduled to start from 24 April. The board has released the new dates on the official website.
As per the latest notification, the Class 10 and Class 12 exams will now start on 8 May and will end on 28 May.
Take a look at the Class 10 revised schedule below:
8 May –Hindi
13 May – Sanskrit
17 May – English
18 May – Commerce, Stitching
20 May – Agriculture
22 May – Science
25 May – Mathematics
Here’s the Class 12 revised exam schedule:
8 May – Hindi
18 May – French, English, Pali
19 May – Agricultural Entomology, IT, ITES courses
20 May – History, Mathematics, Chemistry
25 May – Physics, Physics
27 May– Sanskrit
28 May – Civics
For Class 10 exams, 29, 94,312 students have registered while 26, 09,501 students will appear for the Class 12 board papers. Out of these, 31, 47,793 are boys, and 24, 56,020 are girls.
The exams will be held in two shifts. The exam in the morning shift will start from 8 am to 11.15 am while the afternoon shift will commence from 2 pm till 5.15 pm.
The exam centres will ensure proper social distancing and students will have to carry their own masks and sanitiser.
also read
BSEB Bihar Class 12th Board Result 2021: Girls score highest marks in all three streams; 78.04% students clear exam
This year, more than 13 lakh students have appeared for the class 12 examination. Out of which 6,46,540 candidates were girls and 7,03,693 were boys
BSEB Class 12 result 2021: Over 90% Commerce students clear Bihar intermediate exam; overall pass percentage drops to 78.04
The pass percentage in the Bihar Board Class 12 Arts stream exam is 77.97, whereas 76.28 percent of students in the Science stream passed the exam
Maharashtra board to promote students from classes 1 to 8 without exams; decision on Class 9, Class 11 exams soon
In a two-minute video released on Twitter, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that the decision was taken as schools could not function properly due to the COVID-19 pandemic