UPMRCL Recruitment 2021: Applications open for 292 vacancies in UP Metro; Apply before 2 April at lmrcl.com

The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (UPMRCL) has released a notification inviting online applications for various posts on its official website. Candidates eligible for the posts of assistant manager, station controller, and maintainer are advised to visit lmrcl.com and apply.

The application process was started on 11 March and aspirants have time till 2 April to apply. The written exam is going to be held on 17 April.

The metro rail corporation is planning to fill 292 positions via this recruitment drive. Out of which, there are 186 vacant posts for Station Controller cum Train Operator (SC/ TO). 52 vacancies are for Maintainer (Electrical), 24 for Maintainer (Civil) and Maintainer (S&T), and six for Assistant Manager (Operation).

Here is the direct link to register for the Uttar Pradesh MRCL recruitment drive.

Candidates must match the age limit and educational qualifications prescribed by the board in order to be eligible.

As per the official notice, candidates must be between the age of 21 and 28 as of 1 March.

Further, SC/TO candidates must have a three years Engineering Diploma in Electrical/ Electronics/ Electronics and Telecommunication or equivalent from a government recognized university/ institute with at least 60 per cent marks. The Maintainer post applicants must possess an ITI (NCVT/ SCVT) in respective trades with minimum of 60 percent marks.

Lastly, the applicants for the Assistant Manager post should have a BE/ BTech degree in Electrical/ Electronics/ Electronics and Communication or equivalent from a government recognized university/ institute with at least 60 per cent marks.

There are relaxations applicable for reserved candidates.