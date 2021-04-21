UPMRC Recruitment 2021: Answer key released; candidates can raise objections at lmrcl.com

If any candidate has an objection against any answer, they can raise or submit it through the given link

The Uttar Pradesh Metro Corporation Limited (UPMRC) on Wednesday, 21 April exhibited the link for candidates to check the answer key and raise objections on the official website lmrcl.com.

The link is made available for the written exam which was conducted on 17 April for various posts. UPMRC aims at filling 292 vacancies with this recruitment drive.

The written test was conducted to fill the following posts:

- 6 vacancies of Assistant Manager/Operations

- 186 vacancies of Station Controller cum Train Operator (SCTO)

- 52 vacancies of Maintainer (Electrical)

- 24 vacancies of Maintainer (Civil)

- 24 vacancies of Maintainer (S&T)

If any candidate is having objection against any answer, they can raise or submit an objection through the given link.

Steps on how to Download UPMRC Answer Key 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Uttar Pradesh Metro Corporation Limited (UPMRC) which is lmrcl.com

Step 2: On the homepage, search for ‘Careers’ in the top bar and click on the ‘Recruitment’ link

Step 3: After the page opens, candidates need to click on the link for - 'Click here to raise objection'

Step 4: Log in with your correct user id and date of birth

Step 5: After raising the objection, submit it

Step 6: Save a copy of the successfully submitted page

Here’s the direct link: https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1139/70369/login.html

The official advertisement was released on 3 March while the online applications were invited from 11 March to 2 April.