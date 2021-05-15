The online registration process started on 26 February this year. The entrance examination is conducted for admission to various polytechnic institutes in UP

The application deadline for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) Polytechnic 2021 has been extended to 15 June by the Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP). The online registration process started on 26 February this year. The entrance examination is conducted for admission to various polytechnic institutes in UP.

Here are the steps that candidates can follow to apply:

Step 1: Visit the website https://jeecup.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the application form for Group A (Engineering), Group B to K (others and lateral entry), or Group E1, E2 (Pharmacy)

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘New Registration’

Step 4: Read the details carefully on the new page and certify to proceed to the next page

Step 5: Enter your details to complete the registration

Step 6: Now, fill the application form and upload all the required documents

Step 7: Once done, pay the fee and submit the form

Step 8: Download the filled application form

Step 9: Take a printout and save it for future reference

For applying to UPJEE 2021, General category candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 300 while those belonging to SC and ST categories will be paying Rs 200.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from 15 to 20 June. However, as reported by Careers 360, the date might get extended as the application deadline has now been extended till 15 June. But so far, there has been no official notification about any change in the exam date.