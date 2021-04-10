UPDEIEd 4th semester 2018 mark sheets released; steps to check score on btcexam.in

UPDEIEd is a two-year diploma course. In this course, teachers are trained for the primary level. The training is imparted to DEIEd students through classroom or distance learning mode.

The results of the Uttar Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education (UPDEIEd) fourth-semester exam have been declared by the Exam Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh. Students can check their mark sheets by visiting the official website btcexam.in/.

Here are the steps that students can follow to check their marks:

Step 1: Visit the official website http://btcexam.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the option ‘D.El.Ed 2018 Semester 04 Result.’ Click on this

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your roll number, date of birth, and security key. Click on ‘Search’

Step 4: Download the UPDEIEd 2018 fourth exam mark sheet

Step 5: Take a print out of the mark sheet and keep it safely for future reference

Alternatively, candidates can visit the result directly by clicking here.

UPDEIEd is a two-year diploma course. In this course, teachers are trained for the primary level. The training is imparted to DEIEd students through classroom or distance learning mode.

Students who will become primary teachers later should have good communication skills and creative thinking. For managing primary-level students, patience is also considered an essential quality.

The eligibility criteria for the course includes a minimum of 50 percent marks at the 10+2 level from a recognised board.

Once enrolled, students will have to study the subjects related to primary level teaching.

The syllabus of the diploma course may include topics like Childhood and the development of children Education Society, Contemporary society, Understanding the self, Pedagogy of the English language, and Mathematics education for the primary.