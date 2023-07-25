UP woman makes video while husband rapes his niece; FIR alleges property dispute

A distressing incident that strained relationships and caused significant concern among the local community occurred in UP’s Etah district where a village girl accused her maternal aunt and her husband of allegedly making videos while she was getting raped by the man.

The girl alleges that her own aunt, identified as Rajni, and her husband Vinod Kumar spiked her soft drink in order to take obscene videos of her when he was allegedly being raped by the man.

The accused later used these compromising videos to sexually abuse her over and over for almost a month. During this time, the couple fraudulently made the victim sign off two pieces of lands that her father had kept for her, in their name.

According to an FIR filed by the victim, the couple hatched the plan to abuse her physically and mentally to acquire her properties, as she is the sole nominee of her father.

She alleges that three women named Sadhna, Shilpi and Anju were also hand in glove with her uncle and aunt.

As per the allegations, Rajni allegedly tried to convince her niece that she can also be married to her husband and the three of them can live together.

As per reports, the couple allegedly abused the victim for over a month between June 10 to July 13.

She reportedly tried to file a complaint with the police but when local cops didn’t hear her plea, she lodged a complaint with the District magistrate and Superintendent of police, which led to the filing of the FIR.

In her statement, the girl recounts the traumatic events that occurred between June 10 and July 13.

She claims that during this period, Vinod Kumar repeatedly subjected her to sexual assault.

Preliminary investigations have brought to light that the girl is the only child of her parents, raising suspicions of a malicious ploy to seize her property.