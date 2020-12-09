UP Vidhan Sabha Secretariat Recruitment 2020: Apply for 87 posts at uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in

The last date to apply for the vacancies, which include 53 posts for Assistant Private Secretary, 13 Review Officer and 11 Security Assistant positions, is 7 January, 2021

Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Parishad Sachivalaya, or the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Secretariat, has released online recruitment application to fill 87 vacant posts under Group B and Group C category. Willing and eligible candidate can register at uplegisassembly.gov.in or uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in.

Last date for submitting online application form of UP Vidhan Sabha recruitment 2020 is 7 January.

Of the total vacancies, there are 53 posts for Assistant Private Secretary, 13 Review Officer, 11 Security Assistant (10 male and 1 female), 4 Stenographer, 2 Assistant Private Secretary, and one position each for Editor, Administrator, Research and Reference Assistant and Indexer.

Candidates applying for the post of Editor should be between 30 to 40 years, while those applying for post of Stenographer should be between 22 to 40 years. Applicants for all the other posts should be minimum of 21 years and maximum of 40 years as on 1 July, 2020.

There is age relaxation for candidates belonging to reserved category as per rule. General/OBC/EWS candidates will have to pay application fee of Rs 950. Those belonging to SC/ST/PH category will have to pay registration fee of Rs 850. PH Divyang applicants will have to pay Rs 50 to register.

Candidates applying for the post of Editor should have a postgraduate degree in literature or social sciences with five years of experience in editorial work/translation work/precise writing.

Those applying for Administrator, Assistant Review Officer, Indexer, Additional Private Secretary, Scrutiny (Review) Officer posts must be a graduate from a recognised university and have knowledge of shorthand and typing.

Applicants for Security Assistant post must be Intermediate pass from a recognised board. Those applying for Indexer should be graduate in any discipline and hold diploma in library science. For Research and Reference Assistant post, candidates should have a postgraduate in relevant discipline.