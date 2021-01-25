UP Vidhan Sabha answer key released at uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in, raise objections by 27 Jan
The UP Vidhan Sabha prelims exam for various posts including Editor, Scrutiny Officer, Additional Private Secretary, Research and Reference Assistant, Indexer and Security Assistant (Male) was conducted on 24 January
The Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha has released the answer key for the recruitment for various Group B and C posts on its official website.
According to The Times of India, candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the answer key by visiting the official website of UP Vidhan Sabha: uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in.
Here's how to download the UP Vidhan Sabha Answer Key:
Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website: uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in.
Step 2: Once there, they need to click on the link which reads 'Answer key' on the homepage.
Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page of the UP Vidhan Sabha where they will have to select the answer key set from the list.
Step 4: The UP Vidhan Sabha answer key will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Candidates need to download and take a print out of the UP Vidhan Sabha answer key for future reference.
Here's the direct link to check the UP Vidhan Sabha Answer Key.
According to a report by Jagran Josh, candidates who have any objections against any answer can submit their objection through the online mode on or before 27 January using their Exam Roll Number, Mobile Number and Email ID on UP Vidhan Sabha website.
The UP Vidhan Sabha Result will be released after analysing all received objections. Candidates who qualify for the prelims will be called for the Mains. The UP Vidhan Sabha Prelims Exam for the post of Editor, Counter Report, Scrutiny Officer, Additional Private Secretary, Assistant Review Officer, Admin, Research and Reference Assistant, Indexer and Security Assistant (Male) was conducted on 24 January.
