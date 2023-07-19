UP top cop says legal process on to extradite Seema Haider

While the whole nation is waiting for intel agencies to confirm whether Pakistan’s Seema Haider is a spy or a lover of Greater Noida’s Sachin, UP police’s top official on Wednesday said investigators of the case have begun the legal process for her extradition.

While addressing a bunch of reporters outside the police Headquarters in Lucknow, Prashant Kumar, Special Director General (Law & Order) in Uttar Pradesh said,

“All agencies are doing their work. This matter is linked to two nations, it is not right to say anything unless there is sufficient proof. She had once been to jail and is now on bail,” said Kumar, while replying to speculations on weather Seema Haider is an agent.

When reporters asked Kumar if Seema’s illegal entry in India is being seen as a failure of border police.

He said that cases like this happen because India has a porous border with Nepal.

“We already have laws in place for situations like this which are already being followed to extradite the woman,” he said.

Additionally, the top official stated: “No team is going anywhere,” Kumar responded when asked if a UP Police team is going to Nepal.