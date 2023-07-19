UP top cop says legal process on to extradite Seema Haider
He said that cases like this happen because India has a porous border with Nepal. “We already have laws in place for situations like this which are already being followed to extradite the woman,” he said.
While the whole nation is waiting for intel agencies to confirm whether Pakistan’s Seema Haider is a spy or a lover of Greater Noida’s Sachin, UP police’s top official on Wednesday said investigators of the case have begun the legal process for her extradition.
While addressing a bunch of reporters outside the police Headquarters in Lucknow, Prashant Kumar, Special Director General (Law & Order) in Uttar Pradesh said,
“All agencies are doing their work. This matter is linked to two nations, it is not right to say anything unless there is sufficient proof. She had once been to jail and is now on bail,” said Kumar, while replying to speculations on weather Seema Haider is an agent.
#WATCH | Prashant Kumar, Uttar Pradesh Special Director General Law & Order gives details on Pakistani national Seema Haider case.
Related Articles
"No team is going anywhere," he says when asked if a team is going to Nepal.
When asked if she is a Pakistani agent, he says, "All agencies are… pic.twitter.com/SrZKSD0KVq
— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023
When reporters asked Kumar if Seema’s illegal entry in India is being seen as a failure of border police.
He said that cases like this happen because India has a porous border with Nepal.
“We already have laws in place for situations like this which are already being followed to extradite the woman,” he said.
Additionally, the top official stated: “No team is going anywhere,” Kumar responded when asked if a UP Police team is going to Nepal.
also read
Is Seema Haider a spy? Does she have any links to the Pakistan Army?
Authorities continue to grill Seema Haider, the woman who illegally crossed the border to live with her partner, Sachin Meena. The UP ATS questioned the couple for a second day on Tuesday for over nine hours. The interrogation comes as agencies suspect Haider has links to the Pakistani Army
PUBG pyaar vs police: Why Pakistan’s Seema Haider and her Indian partner are on the radar of anti-terror cops
Pakistani national Seema Haider, her Indian lover Sachin Meena and his father are being interrogated by Uttar Pradesh Police’s anti-terror squad. Seema had entered India illegally, along with her four children, in May to stay with the Greater Noida local
What happens when Indians and Pakistanis fall in love? Seema Haider and other stories of cross-border ‘pyaar’
The romance between Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman, and Sachin Meena, a resident of Greater Noida has grabbed headlines for weeks now. Haider is under the scanner of the Anti-Terrorism squad. But how did other love stories end?