UP Teacher Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1,894 vacant posts of assistant teacher, principal at uphed.gov.in

Of the 1894 posts, there are 1,504 vacancies for assistant teacher and 390 for principal. Candidates should be between the ages of 21 and 40 years

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board has invited applications for as many as 1,894 posts of assistant teacher, principal for UP Junior Teacher Recruitment 2021.

The application process for these vacancies starts today (Wednesday, 3 March) and will continue till 17 March.

As per Jagran Josh, candidates will be able to submit their online application fee by 18 March.

The last date to take a print out of the application form by 19 March.

The application form can be submitted only through online mode.

Candidates who wish to apply for the qualifying exam for Junior Teacher Recruitment 2021 can take the following steps:

Step 1: Visit the website uphed.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the option ‘U.P.JUNIOR AIDED SELECTION EXAM’

Step 3: The page will load again. Click on UP JASE 2021 registration

Step 4: Read the instructions on the page carefully. Now, select ‘Click’ next to Candidate Registration

Step 5: After reading the instructions on this page, certify that you accept the details. Click on the option to start the registration

Step 6: A new page will load. Enter your details and click on next

Step 7: After filling in the information, pay the fees to register for UPJASE 2021

Step 8: Download the application form for UP Junior Teacher Recruitment 2021

Step 9: Take a print out of the downloaded form and keep it safely for future reference

The UPJASE 2021 will be held on 11 April.

Those applying for the post of principal must have prior experience of five years as a teacher.

The admit card for UPJASE 2021 exam will be available by 9 April.