UP teacher objects to misbehaviour with girls at Prayagraj college, gets thrashed by students and parents

Prayagraj: A teacher was thrashed by a group of male students and their guardians after he reprimanded them after they allegedly misbehaved with girls at a college in Soraw area in Prayagraj on Tuesday, police said.

#WATCH Prayagraj: A teacher was thrashed by a group of male students&their guardians at Balkaranpur's Adarsh Janta Inter College after he scolded the students when they allegedly misbehaved with female students. Prayagraj SP says "FIR registered, they'll be arrested soon." (5.11) pic.twitter.com/lfpqHVVPW2 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 5, 2019

According to police, the accused students misbehaved with some girls during a health check-up camp at premises of Aadarsh Janta Inter College in Shashtri Nagar area in Uttar Pradesh. They thrashed the teacher after he raised an objection and reprimanded them for their actions.

"Some male students fell, advertently or inadvertently, on some girls during the health check-up. The students later went to their homes and brought their family members who brutally beat the teacher with sticks," Gangapar SSP Nagendra Singh said.

The unruly students also ransacked the school, he said.

Police said they have registered a case in the incident and has launched a hunt to nab the accused.

"Searches are being conducted and we will soon arrest the culprits," SSP Singh said.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov

Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount

Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only

Coupon code: DIWALI.