UP rape cases Latest Updates: Rahul Gandhi arrested at Yamuna Expressway under Section 188; cops stop march, cite Epidemic Act

UP rape cases Latest Updates: Rahul Gandhi has been arrested for defying a ban on large gatherings as he and his sister Priyanka headed to Hathras. Section 144 was imposed in the district earlier today.

Auto refresh feeds

Balrampur Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma said the incident happened in the Gaisari area of the district, where a 22-year-old Dalit woman, working in a private firm, failed to return home in time on Tuesday evening, prompting her parents to start looking for her.

Amid the widespread outrage over the alleged gang-rape and murder of a Dalit teen from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, an yet another scheduled caste woman died in Balrampur district of the state while being rushed to a hospital after her rape by two youths.

"Priyanka and Rahul will be visiting Hathras to meet the family members of the victim," Uttar Pradesh Congress media coordinator Lalan Kumar said, adding that a large number of party workers have gathered at Ghaziabad to receive the two leaders.

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to meet the family members of a Dailt gangrape victim, who died in a Delhi hospital on Tuesday.

“Borders of Hathras are sealed,” Hathras District Magistrate P Lakshkar told ANI. “Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the district, more than 5 people are not allowed to gather. Lakshkar added that a Special Investigation Team will meet the woman’s family later in the day, and media would not be allowed.

The restrictions were imposed ahead of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi visit to the woman’s family on Thursday.

Ahead of Gandhi's visit today to Hathras, the district magistrate has imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and ordered sealing of the district borders to maintain peace.

“They’re waiting for the report of forensics,” Vir added. “As of now, doctors say that they’re not confirming rape, can give firm opinion only when they get FSL [forensic lab] report.”

Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir told ANI that the woman’s medical report from Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital at the Aligarh Muslim University, where she was initially admitted, mentioned she sustained injuries but did not confirm forced sexual intercourse.

As per NDTV , since morning, the media has been barred from the woman's village. A senior official claimed several policemen had shown COVID-19 symptoms.

As per reports, the Congress leaders may find it tough to enter Hathras with the administration imposing Section 144, putting up barricades, and sealing the borders citing coronavirus precautions.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Congress media coordinator Lalan Kumar had said in Lucknow that a large number of party workers have gathered at Ghaziabad to receive the two leaders, reports PTI.

As per The Indian Express, the Uttar Police also lathi-charged few SP workers on NH- 93, as they were trying to reach the victim’s house.

Mayawati also spoke about another rape case that was reported from the state’s Balrampur district. “After Hathras incident, I hoped UP govt will take action against people committing crimes against women,” she added. “But a similar crime has been committed against a Dalit student in Balrampur. Under BJP’s UP government, criminals, mafias and rapists are having a free run.”

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Thursday demanded Chief Minister Adityanath’s immediate resignation. “Not a single day passes in UP without any crime against women,” she said. “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should resign if he can’t ensure safety to women. He is unable to maintain law and order in the state. I urge the Centre to send him to his place – Gorakhnath Math.”

The Congress leader have now begun a march to meet the family of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who died after being gang-raped and tortured by four upper-caste men in the Uttar Pradesh district.

As per reports, Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi were stopped on their way to Hathras. As per The Indian Express, the leaders were stopped by authorities on Yamuna Expressway.

The rise in crimes against women is also reflected in the National Crime Record Bureau’s Crime in India 2019 report, according to which the figure rose by 7.3 percent as compared to 2018, with the highest numbers (14.7 percent of total cases) reported from Uttar Pradesh. The state also had the highest number of crimes against girl children under the POCSO Act, the most dowry cases and the second-highest number of rapes against Dalit women.

While Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the formation of a three-member SIT to probe the Hathras case and directed for a trial in a fast-track court, the incident comes only a few weeks after the chief minister launched Mission Durachari, which orders officials to name and shame harassers by putting up their posters in public. Operation Shakti was also conducted in Unnao, Hardoi, Sitapur, Lakhimpur, Rae Bareli and Lucknow Rural, which led to initiation of action against 2,200 people in a month.

"Yogi Ji needs to take responsibility for the safety of women. The atrocities against women in UP have to stop. The accused need to be given the strictest of punishment. Same time last year we were fighting for the Unnao rape victim," she further added.

“I also have an 18-year-old daughter. The way the UP government treated the family is unacceptable. I am angry, every woman in the country should be angry,” she said.

Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government as she began marching towards Hathras on Thursday afternoon. Speaking to media, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the UP government and said every woman of the country should be angry with the state government over rising crime in the state.

Journalist Rohini Singh on Thursday tweeted a thread reporting on all the rape cases in that have been reported in the past two days in Uttar Pradesh. She counted 18 rapes and attempted rapes in last 2 days alone. Some of these rapes have been reported from districts like Amethi, Fatehpur, Azamgarh.

"The barbaric criminals will definitely be punished for their barbarism. The probe teams are carrying out the investigation. But I think there should not be political tourism on the same. Those who are trying to increase the tension through political tourism, should not do that. Everyone is saddened and want punishment for the culprits, Uttar Pradesh govt is working towards it. You will see the results soon," Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was quoted by ANI as saying.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance in connection with the “gang rape and brutality of a 19-year-old women belonging to the Scheduled Caste in Hathras district”, the rights panel said in a statement.

The NHRC has issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and the state’s police chief in connection with the gang rape of a 19-year-old Dalit women in Hathras district, officials told PTI. The woman, who was battling for her life after the assault, died at Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who were marching their way to Hathras, have been stopped at Yamuna Expressway. Earlier in the day, Gandhi’s cars were also stopped after which they decided to walk towards Hathras to meet the Dalit gangrape victim's family.

Rahul Gandhi, who is on his way to Hathras, accused the police of pushing him and starting lathicharge on workers. "I want to ask, can only Modi Ji walk in this country? Can't a normal person walk?"

In a tweet, the Congress leader said: "The sticks of an egotistical government cannot stop us. I wish this lathi, this police would have stood in defense of Hathras's dalit daughter."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shares pictures of Congress workers injured during the lathi-charge. A scuffle had broken on the Yamuna Expressway with the police trying to stop Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Police were seen conducting lathicharge to stop protesters from going ahead.

"In times of sorrow, loved ones are not left alone. It is Jungleraj's wish in UP that meeting a family in mourning also scares the government. Don't be afraid so much, Chief Minister!" Rahul Gandhi tweeted as he was stopped by the state police on his way to Hathras to meet the victim's family.

"We are arresting you under Section 188 IPC for violation of an order. " the police said.

Rahul Gandhi , who was marching towards Hathras, has been stopped at Yamuna Expressway on his way to Hathras. Rahul along with Priyanka Gandhi are being taken into preventive custody. Rahul said, "I want to walk to Hathras alone. Please tell me under which section are you arresting me."

1. Meerut, UP. Woman drugged and gang raped in a moving bus by bus driver Sunil Chaudhry and conductor and helper. https://t.co/b1kPbcTc1p

Journalist Rohini Singh on Thursday tweeted a thread reporting on all the rape cases in that have been reported in the past two days in Uttar Pradesh. She counted 18 rapes and attempted rapes in last 2 days alone. Some of these rapes have been reported from districts like Amethi, Fatehpur, Azamgarh.

"The barbaric criminals will definitely be punished for their barbarism. The probe teams are carrying out the investigation. But I think there should not be political tourism on the same. Those who are trying to increase the tension through political tourism, should not do that. Everyone is saddened and want punishment for the culprits, Uttar Pradesh govt is working towards it. You will see the results soon," Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was quoted by ANI as saying.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance in connection with the “gang rape and brutality of a 19-year-old women belonging to the Scheduled Caste in Hathras district”, the rights panel said in a statement.

The NHRC has issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and the state’s police chief in connection with the gang rape of a 19-year-old Dalit women in Hathras district, officials told PTI. The woman, who was battling for her life after the assault, died at Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who were marching their way to Hathras, have been stopped at Yamuna Expressway. Earlier in the day, Gandhi’s cars were also stopped after which they decided to walk towards Hathras to meet the Dalit gangrape victim's family.

#WATCH Just now police pushed me, lathicharged me and threw me to the ground. I want to ask, can only Modi Ji walk in this country? Can't a normal person walk? Our vehicle was stopped, so we started walking: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Yamuna Expressway,on his way to #Hathras pic.twitter.com/nhu2iJ78y8

Rahul Gandhi, who is on his way to Hathras, accused the police of pushing him and starting lathicharge on workers. "I want to ask, can only Modi Ji walk in this country? Can't a normal person walk?"

In a tweet, the Congress leader said: "The sticks of an egotistical government cannot stop us. I wish this lathi, this police would have stood in defense of Hathras's dalit daughter."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shares pictures of Congress workers injured during the lathi-charge. A scuffle had broken on the Yamuna Expressway with the police trying to stop Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Police were seen conducting lathicharge to stop protesters from going ahead.

"In times of sorrow, loved ones are not left alone. It is Jungleraj's wish in UP that meeting a family in mourning also scares the government. Don't be afraid so much, Chief Minister!" Rahul Gandhi tweeted as he was stopped by the state police on his way to Hathras to meet the victim's family.

Earlier pictures of Congress leader #RahulGandhi being roughed up by Uttar Pradesh police at Yamuna Expressway, while he was on his way to #Hathras pic.twitter.com/tsJVuo4V1N

"We are arresting you under Section 188 IPC for violation of an order. " the police said.

Rahul Gandhi , who was marching towards Hathras, has been stopped at Yamuna Expressway on his way to Hathras. Rahul along with Priyanka Gandhi are being taken into preventive custody. Rahul said, "I want to walk to Hathras alone. Please tell me under which section are you arresting me."

UP BJP Govt's actions smacks of political vendetta. They are acting in a dictatorial manner.

Rajasthan chief minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government for "illegally" detaining Rahul Gandhi, saying that the BJP government's attempt to harass Opposition leaders was reprehensible.

UP rape cases Latest Updates: Rahul Gandhi has been arrested for defying a ban on large gatherings as he and his sister Priyanka headed to Hathras. Section 144 was imposed in the district earlier today.

Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi sat on the road with hundreds of Congress supporters after the Uttar Pradesh police refused to let them continue their march to meet the Hathras gangrape victim's family

As per reports, after the Congress leader's convoy was stopped on the Yamuna Expressway, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi have begun marching towards Hathras to meet with the victim's family

According to reports, Congress leaders may find it tough to enter Hathras as the admin has imposed Section 144, putting up barricades, and sealing the borders citing the coronavirus precautions.

Amid the widespread outrage over the alleged gang-rape and murder of a Dalit teen from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, an yet another scheduled caste woman died in Balrampur district of the state while being rushed to a hospital after her rape by two youths.

Balrampur Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma said the incident happened in the Gaisari area of the district, where a 22-year-old Dalit woman, working in a private firm, failed to return home in time on Tuesday evening, prompting her parents to start looking for her.

The woman's parents said she did not respond to calls on her mobile phone, triggering panic among family members, the police said.

The woman, however, returned home shortly later in an autorickshaw with an intravascular cannula, medically known as Vigo and used for administering injection, glucose or other fluids in the body, inserted in her hand, the police said, quoting her parents.

The girl looked dazed and in a serious condition, prompting her parents to rush her to a nearby hospital, but she died on the way, said the SP.

When the matter was reported to the police from the hospital, the parents alleged that their daughter was gang-raped, SP Verma said.

Acting on the parent's complaint, police identified the accused as Shahid and Sahil and arrested them, the SP said.

Reacting to the incident, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav said, "After Hathras, now a daughter was harassed and gang-raped in Balrampur. The victim died in serious condition. Condolences!"

"The BJP government should commit no laxity in this case as was done in Hathras and arrest the accused immediately," he added with a hashtag #Balrampur... #NoMoreBJP" on his Tweeter handle.