UP rape cases Latest Updates: Rahul Gandhi arrested at Yamuna Expressway under Section 188; cops stop march, cite Epidemic Act

UP rape cases Latest Updates: Rahul Gandhi has been arrested for defying a ban on large gatherings as he and his sister Priyanka headed to Hathras. Section 144 was imposed in the district earlier today.
Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi sat on the road with hundreds of Congress supporters after the Uttar Pradesh police refused to let them continue their march to meet the Hathras gangrape victim's family
As per reports, after the Congress leader's convoy was stopped on the Yamuna Expressway, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi have begun marching towards Hathras to meet with the victim's family
According to reports, Congress leaders may find it tough to enter Hathras as the admin has imposed Section 144, putting up barricades, and sealing the borders citing the coronavirus precautions.
Amid the widespread outrage over the alleged gang-rape and murder of a Dalit teen from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, an yet another scheduled caste woman died in Balrampur district of the state while being rushed to a hospital after her rape by two youths.
Balrampur Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma said the incident happened in the Gaisari area of the district, where a 22-year-old Dalit woman, working in a private firm, failed to return home in time on Tuesday evening, prompting her parents to start looking for her.
The woman's parents said she did not respond to calls on her mobile phone, triggering panic among family members, the police said.
The woman, however, returned home shortly later in an autorickshaw with an intravascular cannula, medically known as Vigo and used for administering injection, glucose or other fluids in the body, inserted in her hand, the police said, quoting her parents.
The girl looked dazed and in a serious condition, prompting her parents to rush her to a nearby hospital, but she died on the way, said the SP.
When the matter was reported to the police from the hospital, the parents alleged that their daughter was gang-raped, SP Verma said.
Acting on the parent's complaint, police identified the accused as Shahid and Sahil and arrested them, the SP said.
Reacting to the incident, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav said, "After Hathras, now a daughter was harassed and gang-raped in Balrampur. The victim died in serious condition. Condolences!"
"The BJP government should commit no laxity in this case as was done in Hathras and arrest the accused immediately," he added with a hashtag #Balrampur... #NoMoreBJP" on his Tweeter handle.