UP: Power Minister swings into action against 'fake' electricity dept officials

Uttar Pradesh Minister for Urban Development and Energy A K Sharma has taken strict action against those masquerading as officials of power department and extorting money from people.

On strict directions of the minister to take action against people tarnishing the image of the department, the electricity board filed case against them. The police has arrested few people in the matter.

Sharma started this from his own district.

He further stated that if such people will not stop doing this, then strict action will be taken against them in future also.

