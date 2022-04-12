UP power department employee self-immolates, dies, after boss asks to 'send wife for a night'

UP power department lineman Gokul, before immolating himself, made a video in which he alleged that JE Nagendra Sharma and his aide had been harassing him

A 45-year-old employee of the Uttar Pradesh power department self-immolated and died after a senior officer allegedly asked him to "send his wife for a night" if he wanted a transfer. The incident took place in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of the state on Monday.

Gokul Yadav, 42-year-old, who worked as lineman in UP power department poured diesel over himself outside the Junior Engineer Nagendra Sharma's office and set himself on fire. He suffered third degree burns and was rushed to a Lakhimpur hospital and later to Lucknow, where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to the FIR filed by his wife Rajkumari, JE Nagendra Sharma had also asked Gokul to pay him Rs 1 lakh for a transfer he was seeking.

After the incident, JE Nagendra Sharma and another lineman, Jagatpal, have been suspended and police case has been registered against them.

A report by Deccan Herald said Gokul in his dying declaration alleged that his boss, JE Nagendra Sharma, had asked him to "Send" his wife to him and his friends for a night after which he would be transferred to his place of choice.

The media house mentioned its sources saying that Gokul had also approached the police with a complaint against JE Nagendra Sharma but no action was taken by them.

News agency PTI reported that before immolating himself, Gokul made a video levelling the allegations, on Saturday night at Hydle Colony in Pallia.

Gokul was initially posted at Manhgapur under the Pallia substation and was transferred to Aliganj a few weeks ago.

NDTV in a report said in one of the videos shot by Gokul, he alleged that JE Nagendra Sharma and his aide had been harassing him and when he approached the police, they also did not help.

In another video, Gokul's wife alleged that accused were torturing her husband for the past three years. She said, "He went into depression, started taking medication, but they did not spare him. He was transferred to Aliganj and was facing difficulty in travelling. So he asked for a transfer closer home. They told him, 'get your wife to sleep with us and we will get you transferred'."

She even alleged that no one came to stop her husband when he was self-immolating and "the junior engineer stood there and watched".

