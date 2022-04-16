UP Police SI/ASI admit card for PST released; check steps to download here

UP Police SI ASI PET and DV 2022 will be held on 19 April at the zonal headquarters across districts

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRPB) has released the admit card for SI/ASI Physical Standard Test and documentation verification on its website. The candidates can download the admit card from the official portal of UP Police - uppbpb.gov.in.

As per the notice on the official website, UP Police SI ASI PET & DV 2022 will be held on 19 April at the zonal headquarters in various districts of the state. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the UP Police’s official website for regular updates.

This drive aims to fill up 1,329 vacancies for the post of UP Police assistant sub-inspector (clerk/account) and sub-inspector (confidential).

Follow these steps to download the SI/ASI PST admit card:

Go to the official website uppbpb.gov.in.

Look for the latest news section and then click on the Admit Card link

On the other page the candidates will have to fill in their registration number and password or date of birth

After that the UPPRB SI/ASI admit card will appear on your screen

Check the details mentioned on the SI/ASI PST hall ticket and download it.

Take a print out of the PST admit card and save it for future correspondence.

Here is the direct link to retrieve your hall ticket.

Registered candidates will need to carry a copy of their admit card for PST. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to appear in for the PST.

The written test for SI, ASI posts was conducted 4 and 5 December last year in two sessions. The first exam was held from 9:30 am until 12:00 noon, and the second session was from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm at various exam centres across the state. The SI/ASI written exam result was declared on 2 April.

