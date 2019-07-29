UP Police ready to hand Unnao rape survivor's car crash case to CBI, says ADG; Owner, driver, cleaner of truck arrested

The Uttar Pradesh Police, in a press briefing on Monday, has confirmed that the truck driver who crashed into the Unnao rape victim's car, killing two members leaving the victim injured on Sunday, is in police custody along with the owner and cleaner of the truck.

The accident occurred near Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli when the car ran into a truck. The truck was on its way to Lalganj, while the victim was travelling to Raebareli to visit her uncle in jail

Rajeev Krishna, ADG of Lucknow, during the press briefing has confirmed that two of the aunts have died, one of who was a key witness in the case, while three others, the victim, the victim's mother and lawyer are admitted in the hospital, all critically injured.

"All inquiries are being made to see if there is a third party involvement in the crash. We are ready to hand over the case to CBI if required," he added. An investigation into the accident is currently underway.

So far the UP Police has maintained that the crash was accidental.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police OP Singh said on Monday said that UP government is ready for a CBI probe into the accident of the Unnao rape victim, who had accused a BJP legislator of rape if a request is made.

The victim, who had accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar of rape, was provided with three security guards but they were not accompanying her as there was no place in the car, the DGP said.

Prima facie, it appeared to be an accident and an "unbiased" probe is on, Singh said.

"The state government is ready for recommending a CBI probe into the Sunday's mishap in Raebareli if the victim's mother or any relative makes any request in this regard," the officer told reporters here.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to bear all the expenses of the treatment of the two injured, who are admitted in the KGMU Trauma Centre, Lucknow District Magistrate Kaushalraj Sharma said.

The official said the King George's Medical University (KGMU) vice-chancellor has been requested to forward brief details of the expenses to the district administration and not to charge any cost from the families of injured people.

After the news of accident spread, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav alleged that it could be a conspiracy to kill her and demanded a CBI probe into the incident.

"This incident has links with a BJP MLA and there is a BJP government in the state. There is 'jungle raaj' in the state. The criminals are roaming fearlessly. Only a CBI probe will solve this mystery," Yadav said.

The Congress has also demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

With inputs from PTI