'UP Police manhandled me': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on way to meet kin of arrested anti-CAA activist, accuses cops of roughing her up

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday accused the Uttar Pradesh Police of roughing her up while she was on the way to meet the family of retired IPS officer SR Darapuri, who has been arrested in connection with the recent protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019.

Speaking to ANI, Priyanka claimed that after she alighted from her car on being halted by the police on the way to meet Darapuri's family, a female police officer manhandled her and pushed her, causing her to fall.

#WATCH: Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says,"UP police stopped me while I was going to meet family of Darapuri ji. A policewoman strangulated&manhandled me. They surrounded me while I was going on a party worker's two-wheeler,after which I walked to reach there." pic.twitter.com/hKNx0dw67k — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 28, 2019

Priyanka on Saturday evening reached the house of retired IPS officer SR Darapuri after meeting party workers.

In a series of videos, where UP police officials can be seen along with her supporters, Priyanka questioned the police action.

"The entire traffic has come to a halt and people are feeling disturbed. There is no reason to do so. God knows, ask them why have they stopped (us)," Priyanka told reporters in one such video.

Congress General Secy for UP(East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stopped on her way while she was going to visit family of Sadaf Jafar, who was arrested during protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct; says,"There's no point stopping us on road. It's not an issue of SPG but of UP police" pic.twitter.com/geNQSt4wvJ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 28, 2019

"What is the reason for stopping us, that too in the middle of the city? This is not an issue of the SPG, but of the Uttar Pradesh Police. There is no point in stopping us. Will you stop (anyone) in the middle of a crossing?" she asked a police official.

After meeting Darapuri's family members, the Congress general secretary told reporters, "I was going in a peaceful manner, how was the law-and-order scenario going to deteriorate? I did not tell anyone about this (visit) so that not more than three persons accompany me. They do not have the right to stop me. If they want to arrest me, they should do so."

To a question on whether the government felt its politics was in danger because of her, she said, "Everybody's politics is in danger."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said, "If we want to meet someone and share their sorrows, why is it causing a stomach ache for the government? This government is feeling scared of Priyankaji. Hence, she was stopped."

With inputs from PTI

