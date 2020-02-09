You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

UP police arrest 7 Bangladeshi nationals in Jhansi's Babina area for not possessing 'documents to stay in India'

India Press Trust of India Feb 09, 2020 15:18:51 IST

  • Seven Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in Babina area of Jhansi as they did not have any valid documents

  • They were staying at a hotel near the bus stand and were not possessing any documents to stay in India

  • 'No criminal cases have been found against them', said police

Jhansi: Seven Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in Babina area of Jhansi as they did not have any valid documents, police said on Sunday.

UP police arrest 7 Bangladeshi nationals in Jhansis Babina area for not possessing documents to stay in India

Representational image. Reuters

Jhansi Senior Superintendent of Police D Pradeep said, "As many as seven Bangladeshi nationals were arrested during a routine checking in bus stand area of Babina on Friday."

They were staying at a hotel near the bus stand and were not possessing any documents to stay in India, the SSP said. The arrested men belong to Dhaka, he claimed.

"For some time, they were in the business of selling fish oil. During routine probe, no criminal cases have been found against them, but they have been booked under the Foreigners Act for illegally staying in India," Pradeep added.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 09, 2020 15:18:51 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores