UP: Muslim pilgrims punished for Namaz on Lucknow-Delhi highway

New Delhi: A group of muslim men travelling from West Bengal were penalised for offering Namaz on Lucknow-Delhi highway near Shahjahanpur district. They were booked on charges of disturbing peace after Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) workers intervened and handed the group over to police.

The incident occurred on 13 September however it came to light two days later when a video of the incident went viral in which the group were seen apologising while holding their ears in front of police and the VHP workers.

As per the reports, the group was on its way to Rajasthan’s Ajmer Sharif when they stopped at a Dhaba near Kachiyana Khera.

सड़क किनारे बस रोक-कर पढ़ी नमाज़, हिंदू संगठन के लोगों का हंगामा, कान पकड़वाकर मंगवाई माफ़ी, मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने क़रीब 15 नमाजियों का चालान किया, वेस्ट बंगाल से अजमेर जा रहे थे लोग, रास्ते में यूपी शाहजहांपुर के सड़क किनारे बस रोक कर नमाज़ अदा कर रहे थे जायरीन… pic.twitter.com/MdSrtRkgcD — Ashraf Hussain (@AshrafFem) September 13, 2022

They allegedly formed ques on the side of the highway and started offering Namaz, said Rajesh Awasthi, a VHP worker who was travelling on the highway but stopped after seeing the group.

He told Media that they were stopped and made sit in the bus. Later the information was shared to the local police and the criminal action followed.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Vajpayee told news agency Press Trust of India on Wednesday, 14 September, “Eighteen people who were on their way to Ajmer were brought to the Tilhar police station on Sunday night (September 11) with the complaint that they were offering namaz on the roadside. They were released after we received an apology [from them] in writing and issued a challan.”

