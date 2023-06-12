UP: Muslim driver allegedly mows down, kills Hindu passenger under car for praising PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath

Allegedly, Praising Yogi-Modi in UP’s Mirzapur cost a man his life. A Muslim man, who was hired as a transporter by the deceased’s family to ferry guests to a marriage venue, reportedly got infuriated in the middle of a political debate, pushed the victim out of his car and later mowed him down, killing the latter.

According to the reports, the accused immediately fled the spot, after which the family of the deceased and villagers blocked the Mirzapur-Prayagraj highway, staging a massive protest with the body.

The protesters were pacified after three hours when police assured them of swift inquiry and arrest in the case.

In UP a MusIim driver pushed a teacher Rajesh Dubey out of the car, dragged him for 200 meters & kiIIed him by ramming the car on his chest just because he refused to abuse Modi-Yogi… pic.twitter.com/fvyrREhn08 — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) June 12, 2023

The incident occurred in the Vindhyachal police station area of Mirzapur at around 8 AM on Monday.

The deceased Rajesh Dhar, 52, was identified as the groom’s uncle. He was a resident of Kolahi village of Mirzapur.

As per reports, marriage procession of Rajeshdhar’s brother Rakeshdhar Dubey’s son had come to Mirzapur on June 11.

According to reports, after the marriage, Rajeshdhar, along with his friends, including former Mahokhar village sarpanch Dhirendra Pandey, boarded the suspect’s car to return home.

Eyewitnesses revealed that the occupants in the car started a political debate in which Rajeshdhar was praising CM Yogi.

Rajeshdhar was specifically praising the Yogi-led BJP government for building high quality roads in UP, specially the one they were driving on.

Dhirendra Pandey told the media that Rajeshdhar was all praises for CM Yogi Adityanath, that he had curbed crime. Pandey also quoted Rajeshdhar has having praised PM Modi for housing, toilets and gas.

After quietly listening to Rajesh’s arguments for some time, driver Amjad allegedly got infuriated and allegedly started abusing Yogi-Modi, according to local reports based on eyewitness’ accounts.

This led to a serious bickering between the two. Amjad first dropped Dhirendra Pandey near Mahokhar, and later Rajeshdhar near his house.

According to reports, Rajesh was walking towards his home when Amjad allegedly crushed him under his car and fled the spot.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, the family members and relatives reached the spot and demanded registration of a murder case.

Following protests, ADM Shiv Pratap Shukla and SP City Shrikant Prajapati reached the spot and assured everyone of inquiry.

In the matter, SP City Shrikant Prajapati revealed that a case on the basis of a complaint by Rajesh’s brother was lodged. Efforts are being made to arrest the accused person.

