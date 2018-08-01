UP Minority Commission asks administration to seize properties of those who issued fatwa to triple talaq victim Nida Khan

Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh Minority Commission chairman Tanveer Haidar Usmani asked on Tuesday the Bareilly district magistrate and SSP to seize properties of people who issued 'fatwa' against Nida Khan if they are not arrested.

On 16 July, a cleric in Bareilly had issued a fatwa against Nida Khan, who had allegedly taken up issues like triple talaq and Nikah Halala. At a press conference, Shahar Imam Mufti Khurshid Alam had said a fatwa has been issued against Nida Khan for speaking against Islam and its practices.

Usmani here said, "I have asked the DM and SSP (of Bareilly) to make seize the property of guilty persons in case their arrests could not be made. Officials have been instructed to submit the detailed report before the commission." He also said, "The country runs in accordance with the Constitution and not by the dictatorship of the clerics and so called 'thekedar'."

Nida was married to Sheeran Raza Khan of Ala Hazrat family in 2015 but was given talaq in 2016. Since then, she has been fighting for rights of Muslim women. On 20 July, the Bareilly district administration decided to step up her security who had come out in support of a nikah halala victim in the district. The decision has been taken in view of an attack planned on Khan in Baankhana area on 16 July, when she had gone there in support of the halala victim.

Earlier in July, an FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint by Nida Khan at the Baradari police station against her husband Sheeran Raza Khan, Shahar Imam Mufti Mohammad Khurshid Alam and Mufti Afzal Rizvi, police had said.