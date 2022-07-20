According to a report, a vigilance inquiry and departmental action has been recommended against Prasada’s Officer on Special Duty Anil Kumar Pandey

New Delhi: Following allegations of irregularities in transfers and corruption in the PWD department of Uttar Pradesh, PWD Minister Jitin Prasada’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Anil Kumar Pandey has been transferred while five others have been suspended from their posts.

According to a report in India Today, vigilance inquiry and departmental action has been recommended against Pandey, in the wake of several complaints lodged against the transfers of engineers of the PWD department and doctors of the health department.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on 12 July asked officials to submit a report on the issue after taking cognizance of complaints of irregularities in transfers in the PWD. The report was submitted on 16 July.

“Based on the recommendation of the probe report, action was taken,” a government spokesperson said.

As many as five officials, including the Public Works Department (PWD) Head & Chief Engineer Manoj Gupta, have been suspended after action was taken against Pandey on 18 July.

Pandey is said to have worked with Prasada when he was a Union minister in the UPA regime. After Prasada quit the Congress to join the BJP government in UP, he recommended Pandey for deputation in Lucknow.

Prasada is said to have met Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday and is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit shah as well today, according to a News 18 report.

The Yogi 2.0 government was earlier hit by embarrassment when the deputy CM Brajesh Pathak had himself raised questions in transfers in his Department of Health and Medical Education.

With inputs from agencies

