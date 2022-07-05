When a police team reached his shop to arrest him, Talib Hussain also allegedly attacked them with a knife, the FIR stated.

Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh: A man in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal was arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by selling chicken from his shop on a piece of paper displaying pictures of Hindu deities.

The incident took place on Sunday after some people alerted police that Talib Hussain was selling chicken on a piece of paper carrying a picture of a Hindu god and goddess.

When a police team reached his shop to arrest him, Hussain also allegedly attacked them with a knife with an intention to kill, the FIR or police case stated.

Talib Hussain has been charged under IPC Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 307 (attempt to murder).

An investigation is underway.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.