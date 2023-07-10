UP lineman arrested for forcing Dalit man to lick his shoes

A temporary lineman from the electricity department in the Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh was arrested ousted from his job, Sunday after he allegedly forced a Dalit man to lick his shoes.

The incident came days after a man named Pravesh Shukla smoking a cigarette while urinating on Dashmat Rawat, a member of the Kol tribe from Sidhi in Madhya Pradesh. Shukla was arrested and charged under the National Security Act (NSA).

Two videos were circulated showing the alleged perpetrator, Tejbali Singh Patel, targeting Rajendra Kumar. These videos caused widespread anger and demands for immediate action against the accused.

Rajendra had gone to visit his maternal uncle in Baldih village, located under the Shahganj police station, on July 6 when the incident occurred.

According to his police complaint, Tejbali used casteist slurs when Rajendra asked him to investigate a power outage, which appeared to be due to a fault at the Shahganj power sub-station.

Rajendra stated, “The lineman Tejbali abused and attacked me before forcing my face into his shoes.”

Amit Kumar, the circle officer of Ghorawal, mentioned that the two video clips prompted the department to take action.

An FIR was filed against Tejbali under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, along with provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Following the incident, the department terminated Tajbali’s employment with the electricity department.