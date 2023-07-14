In UP’s Banda, a jailor named Virendra Kumar Verma was reportedly suspended for his closeness with jailed gangster turned politician Mukhtar Ansari.

According to reports, Verma is currently serving as a jailor at Sultanpur Jail, where he was transferred after allegations were raised against him.

Reports indicate that Verma had been assisting Mukhtar Ansari during his time at Banda Jail.

Following an investigation by DIG Jail Prayagraj, the government decided to suspend Jailor Virendra Verma.

Allegations suggest that Verma would meet Mukhtar Ansari and deliver items sent by his associates during his time as a jailor in Banda jail.

This development may further complicate the situation for MLA and influential figure Mukhtar Ansari.

Mukhtar Ansari and his accomplices were produced before the MP-MLA court in Barabanki on Wednesday over charges under the Gangster Act.

During the proceedings, Mukhtar Ansari personally monitored the entire hearing via video conferencing.

He worked closely with his lawyers, attempting to cross-examine the key witnesses.

Notably, mafia member Mukhtar Ansari has been incarcerated at Banda Jail since April 2021. Just last month, the Varanasi MP MLA court sentenced him to life imprisonment in the 32-year-old Awadhesh Rai murder case.

According to Viresh Raj Sharma, the Superintendent of Banda Jail, Mukhtar Ansari’s appearance for the Awadhesh Rai murder case trial in Varanasi was conducted via video conferencing.

During the hearing, Mukhtar displayed signs of distress, holding his forehead upon being convicted. The tension on his face was evident.