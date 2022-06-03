UP Investors Summit 2022: 'Want country to have strong Opposition,' PM Modi slams dynastic politics

Addressing an event in President Ram Nath Kovind's ancestral Paraunkh village, PM Modi said 'dynastic politics must stop so that anyone born in a village can become the prime minister and or the president'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed dynastic politics and said he favoured a strong opposition in the country.

Addressing an event at President Ram Nath Kovind's ancestral Paraunkh village, Modi said dynastic politics is throttling talent in the country.

He said those gripped with "parivarwad" (dynastic politics) are uniting against him, while people flay its ills.

मेरी किसी राजनीतिक दल से या किसी व्यक्ति से कोई व्यक्तिगत नाराजगी नहीं है। मैं तो चाहता हूं कि देश में एक मजबूत विपक्ष हो, लोकतंत्र को समर्पित राजनीतिक पार्टियां हों: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 3, 2022



He added that dynastic politics must stop so that anyone born in a village can become the prime minister and or the president.

"I would like to tell them that I have no personal issues with anyone. I want a strong opposition in the country," he added.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.