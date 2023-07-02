UP govt assures security for Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak announced Sunday that the state government will ensure the safety of Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad, who was recently attempted to kill by unknown assailants.

Pathak, while attending a program in Bahraich, expressed his solidarity with Chandra Shekhar, stating that the incident is being investigated and the perpetrators will be apprehended.

He further assured that adequate security will be provided to him. The government remains steadfast in its commitment to identify and punish all criminals in the state, regardless of the circumstances, Pathak informed the reporters.

In a joint operation conducted by the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh police, four individuals were arrested in Haryana’s Ambala district on Saturday for their alleged involvement in the attack on Aazad.

Aman Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police in the Haryana Special Task Force, confirmed the arrests.

The assault on Aazad took place in Deoband on Wednesday evening when he was targeted by assailants while being in a car.

He sustained a minor injury as one of the bullets grazed his waist. Aazad was discharged from the district hospital in Saharanpur on Thursday.

