UP girl 'raped' by father, grandfather, uncle; reports to her college sexual harassment body in Pune

Pune: In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh accused her father, uncle for raping her and grandfather for molesting her on several occasions between 2016 to 2018. Following the complaint, Pune police have lodged a probe and have secured the arrest of her father.

The victim, reportedly kept quiet about the unwarranted sexual advances by her father until Thursday when she finally opened up to Vishakha Committee panel on prevention of Sexual Harassment in her Pune based college.

In her complaint, the victim alleged when she was at her hometown in Uttar Pradesh between 2016 and 2018, she was raped multiple times by her uncle and also molested by grandfather.

“After coming to Pune in 2018, the girl informed her father about the sexual assault incidents by writing on a chit. However, instead of acting against tormentors, the father also raped her on several occasions when her mother

was not at home,” said the police officer.

A complaint in this regard was registered on Wednesday with a police station in Pune city under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).

“We have registered an offence against the girl’s father, grandfather and uncle and further probe was on,” the police official said.

