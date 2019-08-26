UP DElED Result 2019: Exam Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh expected to declare results for 3rd semester today; check updeled.gov.in for more details

UP DElED Result 2019 | The Exam Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh is likely to declare the result for the third-semester examination for the DElEd 2019 course today (26 August).

All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can visit the official website to check the results of the third semester DElEd course on updeled.gov.in or examregulatoryauthorityup.in. Once declared, the results can also be accessed through the direct link here.

According to The Times of India, the scores were likely to be declared last week, however, the result date had to be postponed as some regions had delayed sending the mark sheets to the authority.

Steps to check UP D.El.Ed third semester result:

Step 1: Visit the official website updeled.gov.in or examregulatoryauthorityup.in or click on the direct link here (once the results are declared)

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ tab

Step 3: Select the year and course and enter other required credentials

Step 4: Hit submit

Step 5: Download UP DElED Result 2019 and take a print out for future use

According to reports, more than two lakh candidates have appeared for the exam this year. All those candidates who qualify UP DElEd will be eligible to apply for CTET December 2019 examination.