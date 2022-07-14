A UP court on Thursday sent Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair to 14-day judicial custody in connection with a cases registered against him in Hathras district in 2018 for promoting communal enmity

New Delhi: A UP court on Thursday sent Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair to 14-day judicial custody in connection with a cases registered against him in Hathras district in 2018 for promoting communal enmity.

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair sent to 14-day judicial custody after he appeared before Hathras court after 2 cases were registered against him in the district in 2018 pic.twitter.com/nOoj5Ou8lN — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 14, 2022

Hathras Circle Officer (City) Manoj Kumar Sharma said that Zubair was brought to Hathras district by a Delhi Police team to be presented in the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in the district.

“He was presented in the CJM court in connection with the case lodged against him at Kotwali. The court in Hathras sent him to judicial custody for 14 days. He has been sent back to Delhi’s Tihar jail after the hearing,” an Indian Express report quoted Sharma as saying.

Of the total six cases Zubair faces in the state, two are registered in Hathras districts and one each in Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Ghaziabad and Muzaffarnagar.

On Tuesday, the UP government had announced the formation of a two-member SIT, headed Inspector General Dr Preetinder Singh, to investigate the cases against Zubair.

Earlier, the Supreme Court extended the interim bail of Zubair till further orders in a case lodged against him in the Sitapur district for allegedly outraging religious sentiments.

