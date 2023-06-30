UP cop lands in trouble after his children post selfie with bundles of cash
After the photo went viral, a senior police officer promptly initiated an investigation into the matter, leading to the transfer of the station-in-charge, Ramesh Chandra Sahani
A police officer in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, was sent to police lines after a selfie taken by his children with a significant amount of cash went viral.
The photo featuring the officer’s wife and two children posing on a bed with stacks of Rs 500 notes totaling Rs 14 lakh, prompted a swift response from authorities.
After the photo went viral, a senior police officer promptly initiated an investigation into the matter, leading to the transfer of the station-in-charge, Ramesh Chandra Sahani, to police lines.
Related Articles
Taking cognisance of the matter, Superintendent of Police Siddharth Shankar Meena sent the SHO to the police lines and ordered a probe into the matter.
Ramesh Chandra Sahani defended himself and said that the photo was taken on 14 November, 2021, when he sold a family property.
A senior police officer gave details about the incident, and told India Today, ‘”A photograph of a station-house officer is going viral on social media. It shows the cop’s wife and his children with bundles of notes. We have taken cognizance of the matter and the cop has been transferred to police line. An investigation has been launched.”
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
UP farmers don bear costume to shoo away monkeys; pictures go viral
In general, farmers use various techniques like scarecrows, fences, cannons, sirens, motion lights, predator silhouettes, repellants among others to protect their crops. However, when everything else failed, Uttar Pradesh sugarcane farmers took to themselves
'Swades Moment': IPS officer brings electricity to elderly woman's home in UP, lights up her life
The IPS officer posted a video on Twitter which captured the exact moment when the UP police brought the electricity connection into the elderly's house which operated without light for decades
Uttar Pradesh: Madrasa maulana allegedly drugs, rapes, assaults minor girl student
The accused, Mohd Ahmad, a resident of Bithoor, has been arrested for sexually exploiting and blackmailing the minor. A case has been registered on the complaint of the girl