UP cop lands in trouble after his children post selfie with bundles of cash

A police officer in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, was sent to police lines after a selfie taken by his children with a significant amount of cash went viral.

The photo featuring the officer’s wife and two children posing on a bed with stacks of Rs 500 notes totaling Rs 14 lakh, prompted a swift response from authorities.

After the photo went viral, a senior police officer promptly initiated an investigation into the matter, leading to the transfer of the station-in-charge, Ramesh Chandra Sahani, to police lines.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Superintendent of Police Siddharth Shankar Meena sent the SHO to the police lines and ordered a probe into the matter.

Ramesh Chandra Sahani defended himself and said that the photo was taken on 14 November, 2021, when he sold a family property.

A senior police officer gave details about the incident, and told India Today, ‘”A photograph of a station-house officer is going viral on social media. It shows the cop’s wife and his children with bundles of notes. We have taken cognizance of the matter and the cop has been transferred to police line. An investigation has been launched.”

With inputs from agencies

