UP: CM Yogi’s elite STF to be AI-powered soon

Uttar Pradesh police’s Special Task Force (STF) is soon to get an AI-powered database of criminals which will allow the identification of criminals, especially history sheeters, within seconds.

According to reports, the decision was taken by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who recently chaired a crime review meeting with senior administration and police officials.

In the meeting, CM Yogi was all praises for STF’s aggressive campaign against dreaded criminals of the state, including illegal drug dealers, arms smugglers, exam mafias, and terrorists.

This Artificial intelligence system will reportedly cost the department Rs 3 crore.

The technology will enable speedy identification of criminals using their voice, face, and fingerprints.

STF sources said, by entering any one distinct feature, cops will be able to get all available information on the suspect. For example, his past cases, modus operandi, family information and area where he/she has been most active.

“Shooters and criminals who commit serious crimes will no longer be able to escape from the eyes of STF,” the official said.

After the tender for the AI-powered system was issued, four companies have shown interest in it.

Only Telangana cops, so far, has this kind of AI-enabled technology, the source added.

