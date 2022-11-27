UP CM Yogi Adityanath reviews 'Ayodhya Vision Document-2047'

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday held a review meeting regarding the “Ayodhya Vision Document 2047” here. CM Yogi is on a one-day visit to Ayodhya to inaugurate the Ramayana fair.

Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a review meeting regarding the “Ayodhya Vision Document 2047”, in Ayodhya, today pic.twitter.com/bUe5O3zAWI — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 27, 2022

Over 200 projects are being rolled out under this development plan. These projects are being executed by UP Rajkiya Nirman Nigam, UP State Construction and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, Ayodhya Development Authority, Ayodhya Municipal Corporation, PWD, NHAI, and other departments of the government.

Reportedly, an official spokesperson revealed that the document provided for putting up indicators about shops/markets and public places in various languages in the town, considering the visit of international travellers. It also provides the development of public places in such a way that it would project the temple town as the city of Lord Rama with the depiction of Ramayana’s characters.

The use of the latest technology in the temple town has also been included. It proposes using designs competition for the development kunds, or water bodies there. According to Hindustan Times, it highlighted that there were 108 ‘kunds’ in the temple town that are to be restored. An app will also be developed in order to provide the latest information about temples and other public facilities.

Earlier while speaking at the review meeting, CM Yogi had said that the BJP-led government in the state was committed to giving greater dimensions to the development of Ayodhya and bestowing on the temple town the identity of an international spiritual city. He further assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that his government would follow directives or suggestions of the Union government about Ayodhya’s development.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.