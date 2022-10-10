UP: Chained by family for 36 years, mentally-ill woman will be cured, say docs

Agra: Doctors and experts from the mental hospital in Agra have expressed hope for the recovery of the woman who was rescued after being kept in chains for 36 years by her family in Firozabad’s Tundla.

The doctors however say that it will take time, maybe weeks or months.

The matter had come to light on Friday after which a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA of Hathras, Anjula Mahour took its cognizance. She roped in an NGO named Seva Bharati, and rescued the woman on Sunday.

She was identified as Sapna Jain(53), native of Mohammadabad.

Her family members kept her in chains for the past 36 years in Firozabad’s Tundla in Uttar Pradesh. She was fed by the family through a crack in the door and was provided with water for her bathing through the window, MLA informed.

Post her rescue, the family members told media that they chained her at the age of 17 years when she fell ill, to stop her from going out.

Deepak Jain, her brother said that they took her to several doctors in Agra and around at the start of her illness. But when nothing helped, they decided to just keep her at home, “She used to hurt herself and that is why we kept her in chains, we unchain her only for daily activities for which other family members assist her,” he said.

Dr Dinesh Rathore, Medical Superintendent, Agra mental institute informed that she was in a bad condition at the time when she was brought to the hospital.

“We found her in a very bad condition. She was wearing filthy clothes with dirt all over. NGO members bathed her and got her some clean clothes. Her medical tests are being conducted. We are hopeful that she will recover soon, maybe within a few weeks or more,” said Dr Rathore.

(With inputs from agencies)

