UP bungalow row: Mulayam and Akhilesh withdraw petitions from Supreme Court; top court says issue is 'infructuous'

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and former Samajwadi Party supremo have withdrawn their petitions filed over the issue of vacating their government-assigned bungalows from the Supreme Court on Thursday. In an earlier order, the apex court had held that they can't hold their bungalows after leaving office.

Bar and Bench reported that the Supreme Court has allowed the petition to be withdrawn because the issue has become "infructuous" now.

In May, the Supreme Court struck down an amendment to an Uttar Pradesh state government legislation that allowed former chief ministers of the state to retain government accommodation even after demitting office.

The apex court said that once such a person holding the public office leaves, there is nothing to distinguish from the common man.

The verdict impacted six former chief ministers in particular: Kalyan Singh, Mulayam Singh Yadav, ND Tiwari, Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav and Rajnath Singth, all of whom were occupying government properties in Lucknow at the time of the order.

However, later in the month, Mulayam and Akhilesh moved the Supreme Court on 28 May, seeking "appropriate time" for vacating their official residences.

Asking for a duration of 2 years, the plea filed by Mulayam sought sufficient time from the court to make arrangements for alternate accommodation, while the one by Akhilesh urged the court to consider the security of his family.

"We are requesting the Supreme Court to grant us sufficient time to make arrangements for a suitable alternative accommodation, taking into consideration the security of the petitioner and his family members," Akhilesh had said in his plea.

On 9 June, after Akhilesh vacated his palatial government bungalow, officials of the estate department found that it was vandalised and that many structures were razed to the ground. A report in The Times of India said that several of the government bungalows have undergone expansions since their current occupants moved in.