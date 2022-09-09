The accused, claiming to be a SP student leader, broke the police cordon and suddenly appeared in front of the convoy waving black flags and raising slogans against the chief minister.

New Delhi: In another incident of security breach, a self-proclaimed SP student leader tried to block the convoy of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after he was leaving a medical college post inspecting it in Jaunpur.

However, the police immediately whisked him away and took him into custody.

In a video doing rounds on social media, the accused is seen raising slogans in favour of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav as the police personnel pin him down.

He is being heard saying that the medical college was built by Akhilesh government and the BJP government’s attempt to take credit for it was unjustified and wrong. In the video, he also identifies himself as Ashish Bhulan, claiming to be a SP student leader.

