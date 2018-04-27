UP Board results 2018: Class 10, Class 12 exam grades to be announced on 29 April, check it on upresults.nic.in

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to announce the results of the UP Board class X and class XII exams on 29 April, the official website upresults.nic.in has announced.

The website has announced that the UP Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination 2018 results will be announced at 12.30 pm, while the UP Board High School (Class X) Examination 2018 will be announced at 01.30 pm on Sunday. The class X exams were held between 6 February and 22 February and class 12 exams were held from 6 February till 14 March.

A total of 66,37,018 students were registered to appear in 2018's Uttar Pradesh board exam. These include 36,55,691 appearing for class X exams and 29,81,327 students for class XII exams.

This year a record number of students skipped the two board examinations following implementation of strict measures to prevent cheating in exams. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "When we said let's conduct a cheating-free exam (then) 10 lakhs students dropped out. This is the figure until now. I don't know what will happen in future."

"On the first day of examinations, over 1,80,826 students did not appear. It included over 53,100 high school and over 1.27 lakh intermediate students," Deputy Director Education Vikas Srivastava said.

The sharp dip in the figure comes in the wake of steps taken by the Uttar Pradesh government against the education mafia that aid in the use of unfair means. The chief minister also emphasised on the need to make examinations simpler after over the spike in examinees skipping the exams.

In 2017, the overall pass percentage for Class X was recorded at 81.18 percent and in Class XII, 82.62 percent students were declared successful. Over 60.61 lakh candidates — 34.04 lakh for Class X and 26.56 lakh for Class XII were registered for the high school and intermediate exams in 2017.

However, due to strict measures 5.94 lakh candidates left the exams and 1,862 examinees were caught copying.

According to Hindustan Times, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has ordered the board to display answersheets of top 15 students on the official website of UP board to ensure transparency in the evaluation process.

Here is how you can check your results on 29 April:

- Visit the official UPMSP website: upresults.nic.in

- Click on the result link of your respective board (X or XII)

- Enter the roll number and date of birth and press submit

- Take a printout of the result for future reference

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, we will continue to updated our website to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

With inputs from agencies