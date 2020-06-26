UP Board Result 2020: UPMSP to announce scores of Class 12 exam tomorrow; steps to check via SMS

UP Board Result 2020 | The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP, is expected to announce the results of its Class 12 board exams tomorrow (Saturday, 27 June) at 12.30 pm.

Class 12 students will be able to access results on their mobiles via SMS by typing UP12<ROLLNUMBER> and sending the message to 56263.

Once declared, students can check their Uttar Pradesh Board result 2020 on the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in.

How to check UP Class 12 result 2020

Step 1: Visit the websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads UP Board Result 2020 Class 12

Step 3: Key in your roll number and other login in credentials

Step 4: Press enter and your result with subject wise score will be displayed on your screen.

According to a report by ABPLive.com, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the secondary education portfolio, said that date UP Board exam 2020 results has been fixed and will be declared on 27 June.

A report by NDTV mentioned that though the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations 2020 were concluded on 6 March, the evaluation of answer sheet and the results are delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown imposed by the Government of India to restrict the spread of the virus.

According to a report by The Indian Express, more than 59.6 lakh students have appeared for their UP Board inter and matric exam 2020.

The report further mentioned that as per the rules issued by the board, students will have to secure a minimum of 35 percent marks to pass a subject examination.

If a student is not able to pass the exam, he/she will be given a chance to appear for compartment test. The dates of the UP Board compartment exams will be announced after the results are declared.

The Uttar Pradesh government has already promoted students of classes 1 to 8 of all government schools without examination in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.