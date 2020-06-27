UP Board Result 2020 Date: Steps to check Class 12 score on alternative websites if official website is unresponsive
Students can check UP Board Class 12 Result 2020 on alternative websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com if the official website is down
UP Board Result 2020| The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP, is scheduled to announce at 12.30 pm today (Saturday, 27 June) the results of its Class 12 board exams.
Once declared, students can check their Uttar Pradesh Board result 2020 on the official websites: upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in.
However, given that a large number of candidates are likely to check their results at the same time, it is possible that the official websites become extremely slow or unresponsive. But students need not panic.
Students can also access the results on the websites examresults.net and indiaresults.com or by entering their details in the widget below:
How to check UP Class 12 Results 2020 on examresults.net:
Step 1: Log onto examresults.net website
Step 2: Click on UP in the list of the states or access the link directly here
Step 3: Look for the link that says "UP Board Class 12 (Intermediate) Exam 2020"
Step 4: Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your UP Board Class 12 Examination 2020 result
Steps to check UP Class 12 Results 2020 on indiaresults.com:
Step 1: Visit the website indiaresults.com
Step 2: Click on UP in the list of the states or type the URL uttar-pradesh.indiaresults.com on your browser and press enter
Step 3: Look for the link that says "Result of Intermediate (Class 12) exam"
Step 4: Click on the link. It will take you to a new page. Fill in all the details to get your result.
Students can also check their results via the official websites, here's how:
How to check UP Class 12 result 2020
Step 1: Visit the websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link that reads UP Board Result 2020 Class 12
Step 3: Key in your roll number and other login in credentials
Step 4: Press enter and your result with subject wise score will be displayed on your screen.
Students can also get results on their mobiles via SMS by typing UP12ROLLNUMBER and sending the message to 56263.
According to a report by ABPLive.com, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the secondary education portfolio, will be present at the press conference scheduled to be held at Lucknow's Lok Kalyan Bhawan. This is a departure from trend as usually the UP Board results were announced from the UPMSP headquarters in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad.
A report by NDTV mentions that though the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations 2020 were concluded on 6 March, the evaluation of answer sheet and the results are delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown imposed by the Government of India to restrict the spread of the virus.
According to a report by The Indian Express, more than 59.6 lakh students have appeared for their UP Board inter and matric exam 2020.
The report mentions that as per the rules issued by the board, students will have to secure a minimum of 35 percent marks to pass a subject examination.
If a student is not able to pass the exam, he/she will be given a chance to appear for compartment test. The dates of the UP Board compartment exams will be announced after the results are declared.
The Uttar Pradesh government has already promoted students of classes 1 to 8 of all government schools without examination in view of COVID-19 pandemic.
Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.
