UP Board Result 2019: Uttar Pradesh board likely to declare results for Class 10, Class 12 exams today on upmsp.edu.in

UP Board result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to declare the results of the Class 10 and 12 board exam on Thursday, 25 April. The results for both will be declared on the official website — upmsp.edu.in.

As the official website faces the risk of crashing, students can opt to visit alternative websites and use SMS services to check their UP board results.

This year, around 58 lakh students appeared for the two board exams. The Uttar Pradesh board held the Class 10 exams from 7 to 28 February and the Class 12 exams from 7 February to 2 March.

Reports said the performance of students in the Uttar Pradesh board exams is expected to improve this year, in comparison to last year. Several measures have been taken to ensure good results, The Times of India reported.

A team of the Special Task Force was reportedly deployed to ensure that there were no instances of cheating and to curb the activities of the "copying mafia".

"A total of 5,89,622 candidates had registered for Class 12 and Class 10 exams. Out of which, 6,69,860 students skipped the boards, as per the official data. Last year, 26.54 lakh students, including 1.79 lakh private examinees registered for the Inter exams out of which 11 lakh were absent in exams," a report by The Indian Express said.

How to check the UP board exam result date and results:

Step 1 — Visit the official website

Step 2 — Click on the link given for details on Class 12 and 10 results

Step 3 — Enter the required details

Step 4 — Click on the 'Submit' button

Step 5 — Students are advised to keep their details of the admit card and hall ticket ready

Alternative websites to check results and details:

Students can check results also on upmspresults.up.nic.in, upresults.nic.in, results.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in.

Candidates can also receive their results via SMS. Send 'UP12<space>Roll Number' to 56263. For Class 10 results, Send 'UP10<space>Roll Number' to 56263.

