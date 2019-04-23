UP Board result 2019: Uttar Pradesh board likely to declare dates for Class 10 and 12 scores today at upmsp.edu.in

UP Board result 2019 | The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to declare the 2019 result dates for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations on Tuesday, 23 April.

The date of announcement of 2019 results for UPMSP Class 10 and 12 exams will be available on UP board's the official website - upmsp.edu.in. Reports also said that the results for both the exams — Class 10 and 12 — can be expected on the same day, once the date is announced.

The Class 10 exams were conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Board between 7 and 28 February and the board exam for the Class 12 students was held from 7 February to 2 March.

Around 50 lakh students registered for the UP board's 2019 high school and intermediate examinations, with 31,95,603 candidates who appeared for Class 10 exam and 26,11,319 for Class 12 exam in 2019.

To avoid cases of cheating and other malpractices, the UP Board, from this year made Aadhar card mandatory for students. Reportedly, a team of the Special Task Force (STF) was deployed to ensure that there were no instances of cheating and to curb the activities of the "copying mafia".

Steps to check your UP board exam 2019 result date and scores:

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the link given for details on Class 12 and 10 results

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button

Step 5: Students are advised to keep their details of the admit card and hall ticket ready

